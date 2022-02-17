School Reopens: Even after the school reopens, the school bus organization is not returning

#Kolkata: Even if the school reopens, there is no demand for school bus. In the last few years, the representatives of the school bus organization have suffered huge losses in the Corona situation Although the school saw the light of hope, they demanded help to save the business. Quickly sanitized, he took to the streets with the request for school reopens. School bus organizations marched on the city streets in protest.

The procession was held under the banner of West Bengal Contact Carriage Owners and Operators Association. They also wrote a letter to the chief minister demanding immediate sanitation in schools. So that school reopens can be arranged quickly. At the same time, they said, school buses should also be sanitized.

The organization, however, said that arrangements will be made to accommodate the bus while maintaining physical distance. The number of buses required for it (School Bus) will be increased. They will talk to parents and schools about that. In addition to this, the main demand is that the school authorities and parents should be paid 50% of the monthly bus fee till the school reopens. If you don’t get that money, the rest of the money including the salary of the permanent employees is not going to be paid. They have been in trouble for the last two years.

It has also been demanded that, like buses and minibuses, tax or road tax be waived for the next few months. Many could not get up with road tax due to lack of money. As a result, they have to count the fines every day. Besides, many could not get up with CF and permit fine.

Himadri Gangopadhyay, general secretary of the organization, said it would be beneficial to postpone it for the next few months. Over the past few months, they have applied to parents and school authorities for money, but to no avail. So they will take to the streets again and make their demands. He said about 15,000 members were ready to take to the streets. Although they are optimistic that the school will be fully operational. He also applied for tax exemption at the transport department.

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: February 17, 2022, 09:49 IST

