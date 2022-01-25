School Reopens: Students of private schools will also get opportunity in ‘Paraya Shikshalay’ project

#Kolkata: If the students of private schools also want to take part in the ‘School Reopnes’ project, they are also welcome. We want no one to be deprived of education in the current crisis, ”said Education Minister Bratya Basu. State Education Minister Bratya Basu on Monday inaugurated the ‘School Reopnes’ project at Bikash Bhaban as a new initiative in primary education in Corona situation.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Education Minister Bratya Basu said: At the same time, the Education Minister said that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will announce when the school can be reopened. On the question of opening a school, Bratya Basu said that if private schools want to take part in this initiative, they are also welcome. We want no one to be deprived of education in the current crisis. “

The education minister also said that the private school authorities and parents wishing to participate in the school project in the neighborhood should contact the concerned administration in their area. Education Minister Bratya Basu has claimed that “for the first time in the history of the country, schools were closed on the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, but arrangements were made for education through the ‘Paraya Shikshalay’ project.”

Incidentally, ‘Paraya Shikshalay’ is being started across the state from February 8 for pre-primary to fifth class students. According to the education minister, the primary school teachers will be in charge of running the school in the neighborhood in accordance with the Corona rules.

Specific guidelines on how the project will be implemented have already been sent to the district governors of all the districts by the education department. Some of the educators think, ‘Many students are losing interest in school in the current situation. School dropout figures have also increased. In this situation ‘Paraya Shikshalay’ project will be quite effective ‘.

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI

Published by:Debalina Datta First published: January 25, 2022, 14:02 IST

