School teacher named in Indian Book of Records for drawing Sourav’s picture with dot-art – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Millions of dots across the page. Sourav Gangopadhyay emerged in it. with a smile Temporary school teacher Indranil Jana made his name in the Indian Book of Records by drawing a picture of a living legend through dot-art. From flying the jersey at Lord’s to the top of the Indian cricket board. From captain to administrator. Saurabh completes the circle. The grandfather of Bengal turned fifty this month. Half-Century in Jeevan Mancha. Sourav’s birthday was celebrated in London.

That one picture was in a rush to gather media or fans. At that time, instead of collecting pictures of Sourav like the rest, Indranil Jana of Namkhana made his name in the record book by drawing the picture of the dream hero. But this picture is not that picture. There are no lines in this picture. Dots all over. Lakhs, lakhs of dots all over the page. A picture of a smiling Sourav appeared on the dot. Temporary school teacher by profession. Always a fan of Saurabh. Even if he couldn’t be a triketer, there was an urge to do something for the dream hero. Decided to create something special in the half century of Maharaj’s life. Sourav started painting at dot-art from then. Sourav appeared on and off for almost two months.

Indranil Jana said, “When I thought of doing something with the dot method, nothing came to my mind except the picture of the hero of my childhood dreams. I did not think that my name would be in the record book. I painted the picture with about one and a half million dots.”

The picture of the icon painted by Indranil brought recognition. Acknowledgment of India Book of Records. Indranil had already visited Eden with that picture. If once Saurabh meets. But not being in the city at that time, Maharaj was not seen. If Indranil wishes to meet Sourav once, then he will hand over the picture to his beloved grandfather who got the recognition by drawing his picture.

Published by:Teesta Barman First published: July 20, 2022, 15:02 IST

