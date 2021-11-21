School Time Change: Change class time again within a week, no class on Saturday Learn more

#Kolkata: The Board of Secondary Education has issued big guidelines for opening schools. Class time was changed from ninth to twelfth class. In addition to changing the time limit of the class, this time the state decided to take the class on separate days. On Sunday, the Madhya Siksha Parshad issued guidelines stating that classes 10 and 12 will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to maintain distance in the current Corona situation. That means there will be tenth and twelfth class classes three days a week. On the other hand, there will be ninth and eleventh class classes two days a week.

In addition, the Class Time Change has been changed. It has been decided to take the class within the time limit before the situation. In other words, the class will be from 10:50 in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon. Only feedback and parent orientation will be provided on Saturday. In other words, teachers have to come to school on Saturday. The board also directed that school hours in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts be from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm.

Originally, considering the recent situation, within a week, the state made several changes regarding the deadline for the re-class. The school education department had a detailed discussion with the head teachers of each district and school inspectors of each district last Friday. The state has taken a stand on a number of issues, including school attendance rates. In that case it is seen that the attendance rate of ninth and eleventh class is decreasing in schools. Not only that, but overall the attendance rate in schools is declining. Last week, the Board of Secondary Education said in its guidelines that classes would be held six days a week from Monday to Saturday. But after a week of feedback, the class time limit was changed again. According to the school education department, the new guidelines will be implemented from tomorrow. This guideline has already been sent to every school by the Board of Secondary Education.

SOMRAJ BANDOPADHYAY