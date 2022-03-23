School uniforms will not have the government logo? Chief Minister comments on World Bangla logo debate – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opened her mouth about the controversy over the logo of Biswabangla in school dress. Mamata Banerjee on the controversy over the World Bengal logo at the Netaji Indoor Stadium on Wednesday said, “Why not use the World Bengal logo?” That is the official logo.

A few days ago, the entire education mission said that all school uniforms in the state will have blue-and-white World Bangla logo. A notification was issued about that. It is said that this garment will be made by the self-help groups of the state. The uniforms will be provided to government schools and government aided schools by the entire Education Mission. Apart from this, students will get school bags and shoes as before.

That is why Mamata Banerjee Netaji said from the indoor meeting, they see the fault of the grassroots in everything. We give school bags, shoes for free. This dress will also be given there, there will be a logo. Tell us how we forgot the name of Bengal. Will there be no government logo? I created this logo. Most of the state government logos are made by me. One more thing, private schools can use the badge as they wish, why can’t government schools! If the government of India can use the stamp of the government, then why don’t we use it.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also spoke about the Rampurhat incident from Netaji Indoor Stadium. He said he would go to Rampurhat tomorrow. Besides, he said, the administration is always vigilant. On the day of the incident, Tuesday, he called several times to monitor the situation, sending Firhad Hakim and a few others. He also alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to discredit Bengal. He also mentioned incidents like Lakhimpur Kheri and Hathras.

