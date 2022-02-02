School will reopen, rush to buy school dress – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Come on in, take a look and enjoy yourself!

Good day is back again After going through the internet system, the students are going to school again Returning again on those two years ago Yes School Opening 7 School Opening 7 The day the pundits waited for, the day finally came The rush will start again The children will run with a brush on their face Mothers in the back 6 Every house will become like the scene of the song ‘Jaame Raho’ after Zameen Par First tiffin omelette or first fanvat, egg potato-boiled? That is what mothers think now

Navanne Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that classes from class VIII to class XII will be open from February 3. The Chief Minister said that since Saraswati Pujo could be organized in all the schools from the 4th, it was decided to open the school partially from the 3rd. Because, on 4th, 5th and 6th all schools will be closed on the occasion of Saraswati Pujo By the way, Saraswati Pujo will be held on 5th February

What kind of picture of the day before the school opened? Hirik 7 in the market Goriyahat school dress buying crowd 6 Advance preparation 6 After a long retirement, the fighters will take the field The crowd must be 6 Blue and white skirt, or navy blue pants or white sneakers Someone or something needs something or someone ৷

Saraswati Pujo is opening the school before this time This is the only spring in the bounded school life Not premature spring Spring is the time of spring That is why happiness is different in the minds of young people The fact that the cold has subsided has also aroused that joy a little After Basanti Sari or Yellow Punjabi, this school or school, or letter delivery, everything will be full of life. Giving alpana with paint all over the body- there is all this!

The crowd in Goriyahat is saying that the enthusiasm is not less These days, the mothers were a little busy taking care of the children Himshim was eating in front of the book This time the mothers are relieved!

Even in the face of smiling sellers Seeing Lakshmi after so long! Before Saraswati Pujo! What is the word of mouth!

The school is not crowded, there is no commotion, no prayer line, no homework, not even a class bunk. This time there will be (School Opening) 6 The fair will be held in red, blue and green

