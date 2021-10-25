Schools Reopen from Mid-November || Back to the days of dress-schoolbag-tiffinbox! The students are very happy with the announcement of opening the school

#Kolkata: The decision of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (CM Mamata Banerjee) to inform the Chief Secretary about the necessary steps to open the school was welcomed by a section of parents to students (Bangla News). Welcoming Mamata Banerjee’s decision to open a school reopen, Asmita Ghosh, a resident of Park Circus, said on behalf of the parents, “Coronavirus has caused a lot of damage to the school.” Although there are regular online classes, there have been many problems in taking classes due to network problems. This has disrupted reading.

Along with the school authorities, we should also be aware of the current situation and send our children back to school. Valentina Ghosh, a student at Don Bosco School, a well-known school in the city, said: But I am more happy to get the news of opening the school. Apart from studying at this bar, I will also go to school and meet my friends regularly. On the one hand, the strong demands of the students, parents and the education camp and the pressure of the education administration, on the other hand, the new power of Corona. In the midst of this tug-of-war, it was heard that the school-college would be reopened in the first or second week of November, according to the education department.

Before Pujo, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself had given that assurance (Bangla News). Finally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed the Chief Secretary in this regard. The Chief Minister directed to start all preparations for the opening of schools, colleges and other educational institutions. The Chief Minister said that all the issues should be taken care of before the opening of schools so that the school colleges in the state are sanitized. On Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the decision to open school colleges in the state. The decision was announced by the Chief Minister at an administrative meeting in Siliguri during his visit to North Bengal. As per the directive of the Chief Minister, reading is going to start in the educational institutions of the state from November 16.

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI