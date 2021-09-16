Scrub typhus in Bengal | Fever Guideline: Deadly scrub typhus strikes the baby’s body with fever! The state took that step to find out
Unknown fever is spreading fear in homes across the state. Children are being affected. Although it was originally an influenza infection, six children in North Bengal have already been exposed to the scrub typhus virus. The state health department warned to avoid danger in this situation. The state is telling how to understand the infection, what to do if infected, what steps need to be taken in advance. Take a look-