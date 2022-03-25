Sealdah division to buy about 18 thousand pillows, 20 thousand blankets, 1 lakh 52 thousand sheets, but why? – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Blankets, pillows, sheets will be provided during the night train tour. A few days ago, the Ministry of Railways issued a notification. To that end, it was instructed to start work. But every day complaints are being lodged that sheets, blankets and pillows are still not available for long distance train trips. After being out of service for almost two years, it was ordered to resume (Indian Railways).

But due to the current situation, various problems have arisen. Before the Kovid situation, curtains, sheets, blankets, pillowcases were washed in Tikiapara, Asansol, Maldaha, Sealdah in a machine-operated laundry. In addition to this, there were several companies which were engaged in washing a large number of these bedding items. Regular rail service was disrupted due to Kovid. Although special train services were introduced, these beds were not provided. Due to Kovid, the bedding was stopped following the advice of the doctors. This time the work is going to start again. However, the work could not be started yet. So this service could not be launched on multiple trains.

In order to normalize the service of trains like Rajdhani, Duranta, Gaur, Humsafar, Samparkranti, Darjeeling Mail, Infantry Express of Sealdah division of Eastern Railway, 13 thousand pillows have to be purchased. 14 thousand blankets and one lakh 20 thousand sheets should be given to the glass. In addition, about 5,000 pillows will have to be bought, 6,000 blankets and 32,000 sheets will have to be given for glass for some trains like Jammu Tawai, Akal Takht. In the current financial situation, it is not possible for the railways to buy this huge quantity of bedding. That is why it is not possible to introduce multiple night long trains However, a statement has been issued on behalf of the railways. It has been reported that passengers will gradually get this service in a few days. On the other hand, if the service is launched, many employees will get jobs again.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: March 25, 2022, 09:51 IST

