Sealdah Metro: 8.55 in the morning, great surprise at first! Metro started running with passengers from Sealdah

#Kolkata: It was 6:55 in the morning. The Chief Operations Manager signaled to close the door a few seconds earlier. Metro senior motorman Joydeep Ghosh closed the door. He was the motorman of the first train from Sealdah after the commercial launch of the East West Metro. And then the first East-West Metro to run from Sealdah to Sector Five. On the morning of July 14, the first 50 passengers of the Metro were given roses. A book with descriptions of the East West Metro is provided. Passengers on the first day of the trip.

When the first Metro was launched in Kolkata in 1984, it was taken to Moscow before the motormen were trained. For East West Metro, however, training has been given in Bangalore. Then the training is going on in the metro line of Salt Lake. However, Shyamal Chowdhury became the first East West Metro driver to run a modern rack of East West Metro with passengers. Joydeep Babu is very happy to witness such a history. In his words, “No tension is working. On the contrary, it feels pretty good.” At exactly 21 minutes, Joydeep Ghosh took the Salt Lake Sector Five Metro with a big smile.

Officials of Calcutta Metro Railway Corporation or KMRCL were present on the first commercial journey. KMRCL officials said, “I have been involved in this project for a long time. It is great to see so many people at the ticket counter today.” From this morning onwards, however, there was a keen interest in the Sector Five metro station as well. There were passengers with whom the metro is involved in a lot of ways. On September 9, 2009, the metro started running in Dubai. At that time Rajib Roy was the first day passenger of that metro.

Read more: One of the causes of pollution in Kolkata is the construction work, the information that came up in the study

Rajibbabu, a resident of Salt Lake, was in Dubai for a long time to work. He was on the first day ride of the East West Metro. And on Thursday, he was the passenger of Sealdah station of East West Metro, he got the token in that day. He said, “The metro will go through the neighborhood. As a result, there is both fun and joy.”

Read more: Sophisticated, shiny Sealdah Metro Station built! Ordinary people will travel from Thursday

Soma Dutt Roy, the first female passenger of the East-West Metro Sealdah, received the token. Tithi Haldar was on the first journey, she was the first passenger of Calcutta Metro on 24 October 1984. He said, “It feels good to be a first day passenger in the metros on both sides of Kolkata. However, the opening day in 1984 was so crowded that the gate had to be closed. This time, of course, it did not happen.” Tithi was listening to this story of her fellow passengers sitting in the metro.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 14, 2022, 08:49 IST

Tags: Kolkata metro, Sealdah Metro