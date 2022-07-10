Sealdah Metro: Big news before the inauguration of the metro, the look of Sealdah station is changing from Monday!

#Kolkata: The change of look is at Sealdah Metro. Sealdah, one of the largest stations of the Eastern Railway, is changing hands with the Metro Rail. According to sources, the work on the Dharmatala section of Sealdah Metro Station will be completed in the next few months. And because of this, the whole station premises will change. Sealdah is going to be a very important station in the East-West Metro project. The Kolkata Metro Rail Authority is hopeful that millions of passengers will use the metro from this station.

Since the metro station and the railway station are very close, additional importance is being given to the convenience of the passengers. The metro line is 18.5 meters below the ground. Fulbagan Metro Station on one side of Sealdah Station, Esplanade Metro Station on the other. Since the Esplanade metro station is going to be a junction station, it is assumed that proper measures will have to be taken to control the crowd at Sealdah metro station as well.

Read more: Babul Supriya with a big responsibility in the grassroots, very happy to be a partner of the ‘extraordinary team’! Do you know what happened?

Rupak Sarkar, Chief Operating Manager, ITD-CEM, the official in charge of the construction of the Sealdah Metro Station, said, “Sealdah is going to be a very important station because people from different parts of the suburbs will come and catch the Metro. We have done our best to ensure that people are sent to the main and southern rail platforms so that people are not harmed. “

Read more: ‘Trinamool people should not take Sealdah Metro, then …’, conditioned by Dilip Ghosh! What is the reason?

There are 9 stairs in the station for the convenience of passengers. Sealdah can be easily reached through the wide space to the south. It has been widened for convenience. In addition, there are stairs at multiple ends to enter and exit the metro station. There are a total of 18 escalators in the station. There are a total of 26 ticket counters. There will be several ticket counters for those who have physical problems. Has been specially lowered.

Besides, there are 5 lifts for the convenience of travel. There are 3 platforms in total. Since there will be a lot of passengers, the island platform has been kept. It will be inaugurated tomorrow, so the work of arranging the station has already been completed. Floor sorting work has started. According to sources, the virtual Sealdah Metro will be inaugurated from Howrah Maidan tomorrow. However, the work of sorting part of the concourse is not going to start now as the work of Boubazar part has not been completed. Rupak Babu said that the gate and road next to the Sealdah court will be ready as soon as the work of Boubazar is completed.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 10, 2022, 10:42 IST

Tags: Kolkata metro, Sealdah Metro, Sealdah Station