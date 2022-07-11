Sealdah Metro || End of long wait, inauguration of Sealdah metro station today, when did passenger transport start?

#Kolkata: The long wait is over. Finally, the Sealdah metro station is going to be inaugurated today. Union Minister Smriti Irani will inaugurate. Though the metro station is at Sealdah, the Union Minister will inaugurate it from Howrah Maidan station.

Multiple political turmoil has started around the inauguration of Sealdah Metro Station. The ruling party of Bengal was vocal that the Chief Minister was not invited. However, Metro authorities said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, two MPs Sudip Banerjee and Prasoon Banerjee have been invited to the inaugural function. MLAs Nayana Banerjee and Paresh Palke. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has also been invited.

Although the Sealdah metro station will be inaugurated on Monday afternoon, the commercial journey of the metro will start next Thursday. Usually the passenger traffic starts from the day after the inauguration of the metro station. Why wait two more days here? According to Metro Rail sources, the commercial journey of Metro will start after seeing the happy addition. For now, it has been decided that 100 metros will run daily. Until now, the metro was running from 8 am to 7:30 pm It has been decided that the metro will run from 7 am to 9:30 pm. For now, the metro will run 15 minutes apart during office hours and 20 minutes apart during the rest.

The number of passengers at Sealdah metro station will be much higher than other stations Because the name of Sealdah railway station is associated with Sealdah metro station. Lots of passengers will come from multiple branches of the Sealdah Division, who will be able to use the metro to reach Bypass, Salt Lake or Sector Five. Eklavya Chakraborty, chief public relations officer of Metro Rail, said, “Our idea is to increase the number of passengers to 45-50 thousand for this stretch.” At present Metro is running from Sector Five to Phulbagan but it is not profitable Railways is hopeful that this whole project will be profitable now that the Sealdah has been launched.

