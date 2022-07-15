Sealdah Metro has around 12,000 passengers on the first day of the journey, more than 3 lakh revenue from tickets – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Inauguration by beating drums. Metro station covering one of the busiest stations in the country. However, Sealdah Metro did not make an impression on the first day in terms of passenger numbers. On the first day of the journey from Sealdah metro station, the passengers were present from around midnight There were 6 colorful pictures of the passengers since morning But be it morning, afternoon or night. There is nothing to be proud of in terms of passenger numbers. At least on the first day of the metro tour, such a picture was seen.

As of 4 pm, the current VVIP station on the East-West Metro route had 7496 passengers. From which income was earned by selling tickets or touching smart cards 1 lakh 96 thousand 650 people At 5 pm, the number of passengers from Sealdah was 6408. At the end of the day, the number of passengers at Sealdah metro station is 1261 The income from Sealdah station was 3 lakh 33 thousand 845 rupees by selling tickets.

Read more- After paying the fare from the counter, Sukant Majumder traveled on the new metro route with tokens

The East-West Metro was launched in February 2020. The train runs from Salt Lake Sector Five to Salt Lake Stadium. Then in October the train ran to Phulbagan. Passengers did not cope with the long lockdown in the East-West project in that sense. As a result, it was virtually impossible to maintain the balance between revenue and expenditure of the railways even by building modern quality infrastructure. It was thought that if the wheel of the metro rolled in the abyss to Sealdah, the passengers would come in a hurry. Therefore, metro races are also arranged from 8:55 am to 9:35 pm. However, in terms of passengers and income, Sealdah was not able to change the operating ratio. The words are ‘Morning Show The Day’. Metro officials, however, refused to give up. Their statement will gradually increase passenger 7

Read more- Forensic team investigating the Bishamad case in Burdwan, what samples did they collect?

Pujo season is coming There will also be benefits on the East-West Metro journey. But why are there less passengers? Metro officials think that despite the publicity, not everyone still knows about Metro’s Sealdah Yoga. As a result, many people are going down to Ultodanga, Bidhannagar or Park Circus and taking buses or autos.

In addition, the full bus fare is 15 rupees. The fare on Sealdah Metro to Sector Five is 20 rupees. In Ottawa, however, the fare is 30 rupees from Bidhannagar station to Sector Five 6 If you go to the metro from Sealdah, it will save 10 rupees. But if you come to Lake Road or Weble, it costs 10 rupees more from Sector Five Metro Station. So many people want to understand the matter.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: July 15, 2022, 09:34 IST

Tags: Kolkata Metro Rail, Sealdah Metro