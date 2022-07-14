Sealdah Metro Rail: BJP state president Sukant Majumder on a historic 21-minute journey on Sealdah Metro

#Kolkata: New feathers in the crown of the city metro. To witness the historic day, BJP state president and Balurghat MP Sukant Majumder will ride in the metro. He will also travel from Sealdah to Sector Five with five passengers on the metro today. On Monday, Union Minister Smriti Irani inaugurated the Sealdah metro station and the metro route from Phulbagan to Sealdah. However, despite the inauguration, the passenger service started from today.

On the first day of passenger service, Sukant Majumder will travel from Sealdah to Sector Five on the Metro to taste the new Metro route. He is scheduled to reach Sealdah metro station at one o’clock in the afternoon. Responding to the invitation of Metro Rail, the BJP state president is also scheduled to visit the shiny modern Sealdah metro station today. On one of the historic days of Kolkata Metro Rail, Metro Rail has invited several guests to Sealdah Metro Station.

According to Metro Rail sources, it will take only 21 minutes to reach Sector Five from Sealdah. The first metro from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector Five will leave at 8.55 am. The first metro from Salt Lake Sector Five to Sealdah will leave at 8 am. The last metro from Sealdah will leave at 9.35 pm. The last metro will leave Salt Lake Sector Five at 9.40 am. Metro distance between the two routes in the morning and at night will be 20 minutes. During busy hours the interval will be reduced to 15 minutes.

Today, from Thursday, there will be 100 metro journeys a day on this route. 50 from Sealdah and 50 from Sector Five in Salt Lake. That number will be further increased in the coming days as per the demand of the passengers. With the addition of Sealdah station to the East West Metro service, the number of stations has increased to eight. Although the metro rail authorities have not seen any profit in the East West Metro service so far, they are hopeful that they will see a profit this time as Sealdah station has been added.

