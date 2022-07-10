Sealdah Metro Station: Doors of Sealdah Metro are opening, do you know how much fare when you get up? Great surprise of the train

#Kolkata: The doors of Sealdah Metro are opening from Monday. If you step on the metro from Sealdah station, you will have to pay a minimum of ten rupees. As the distance between the next station on the east and west sides of Sealdah is more than two kilometers, the token of minimum five taka is not available in this station. According to Metro sources, the authorities want to start commercial services on this route on July 14, in the middle of next week. (Sealdah Metro Station)

As soon as it is inaugurated tomorrow, the metro will start running with passengers from Sealdah. Flower garden on one side, Esplanade on the other. The distance between the two stations is more than two kilometers. For that reason, even if you go to a station from Sealdah, it will cost ten rupees. It will cost 20 rupees to go up to Sector Five. According to the metro fare list, the fare for the first two kilometers is five rupees. Then the fare for two to five kilometers is ten rupees. Since the distance from Sealdah to Fulbagan station is 2.33 km and from Esplanade is 2.45 km, passengers will lose ten rupees if they take the train from here.

Assuming that there will be a large number of passengers, there are three platforms at Sealdah station for two lines for their convenience. That means the Island platform has been created. Screen doors are sitting on both sides. Keeping in mind the crowds, there is a double discharge platform to move the train on both sides. Rupak Sarkar, a representative of the construction company, said, “If this service is launched in Howrah in the coming days, there will be more passengers. So we have widened the station a lot. Will be. “

Metro authorities believe that Sealdah is going to be one of the most important stations in the East-West Metro. That is why a special platform has been set up at Sealdah station to handle the crowd of passengers and for their safety. There are 9 stairs, 16 escalators and 26 ticket counters in the station to handle the pressure of passengers. Also, there are special lifts for the able-bodied. Arrangements have also been made for passengers to get off the local train and reach the metro station. Local train tickets can also be bought from the metro station premises. Besides, there are toilets in this station following the recommendation of the National Human Rights Commission.

