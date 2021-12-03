Sealdah Metro station likely to open next year | Metro officials inspected the station – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Almost the final station infrastructure. However, Sealdah Metro Station (Sealdah Metro) can not be launched before the new year. This is because some parts of the work that are still pending are expected to take another two months to complete (Kolkata News). Then approval of the Commissioner of Railway Safety is required. Metro Rail General Manager Manoj Joshi, KM RCL MD Manas Sarkar and several other top officials have already reviewed the pace of work.

The Sealdah Metro area is changing with the help of Metro. Soon the roads in the station area will also be replaced with open ones. Just as work is progressing fast under the ground, so work is progressing fast on the ground. As a result, the look is changing at the busiest Sealdah station premises.

Sealdah (Kolkata News), one of the largest stations of Eastern Railway is changing with the help of Metro Rail. Sealdah is going to be a very important station in the East-West Metro project. The Kolkata Metro Rail Authority is hopeful that millions of passengers will use the metro from this station.

Since the metro station and the railway station are very close, additional importance is being given to the convenience of the passengers. The metro line is 18.5 meters below the ground. Fulbagan Metro Station on one side of Sealdah Station, Esplanade Metro Station on the other.

As the Esplanade metro station is going to be a junction station, it is assumed that proper measures will have to be taken at Sealdah metro station to control congestion. The general manager of Metro Rail said, “We’ve done our best to ensure that there’s plenty of space for crowd control and a proper deployment to the north, main and south rail platforms at Sealdah Station, so that people don’t get in trouble.”

There are 9 steps in the station for the convenience of passengers. Sealdah can be easily reached through the wide space to the south. It has been widened for convenience. In addition, there are stairs at multiple ends to enter and exit the metro station. There are a total of 18 escalators in the station. There are a total of 26 ticket counters. There will be several ticket counters for those who have physical problems. They have been specially lowered.

Besides, there are 5 lifts for the convenience of travel. There are 3 platforms in total. The island platform has been kept as there will be a lot of passengers to and fro. The work of arranging the station has already started. Floor sorting work has started. According to sources, Metro officials have asked for speedy completion of stairs, escalators, floors and elevators. After that the application will be informed to CRS. However, it is expected that it will be March next year to transport passengers.