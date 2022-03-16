Sealdah Metro Station may be opened soon, Commissioner of Railway Safety to visit today – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Sealdah metro station may be launched before the Bengali New Year. Almost the final station infrastructure. All that is required now is the approval of the Commissioner of Railway Safety. Sealdah Metro Station is changing with the help of Metro. The work around the Sealdah Metro on the ground is nearing completion.

According to the Metro Railway (Kolkata Metro), the work of arranging all the parking spaces from the upper gate of the station is almost complete. Roads in the station area will soon be replaced with open ones. Just as work is progressing at a faster pace under the ground, so is work progressing faster on the ground. As a result, the look is changing at the busiest Sealdah station premises. Sealdah Metro Station, one of the largest stations of the Eastern Railway, is changing with the help of Metro Rail.

Read more– There will be no slaughterhouse in Mahaprabhu’s new island, because there are details

According to sources, the Sealdah station will be launched within the next one month. Because of this, the whole station premises will be changed. Sealdah is going to be a very important station in the East-West Metro project. The Kolkata Metro Rail Authority is hopeful that millions of passengers will use the metro from this station. Since the metro station and the railway station are very close, additional importance is being given to the convenience of the passengers. Metro line is 18.5 meters below the ground.

Fulbagan Metro Station on one side of Sealdah Station, Esplanade Metro Station on the other. Since the Esplanade Metro Station is going to be a junction station, it is assumed that proper measures will have to be taken at Sealdah Metro Station to control the crowds. “Sealdah is going to be a very important station,” said Rupak Sarkar, chief operating manager of ITD-CEM, the official in charge of building the Sealdah metro station. Because people from different parts of the suburbs will come and catch the metro. As a result, we’ve worked on understanding the vast space for crowd control and the proper shipping to the north, main, and south rail platforms at Sealdah Station. So that people do not get in trouble.

Read more-After the metro, the car will run through the bottom of the Ganges! The tunnel is being built in Kolkata

There are 9 steps in the station for the convenience of passengers. Sealdah can be easily reached through the wide space to the south. It has been widened for convenience. In addition, there are stairs at multiple ends to enter and exit the metro station. There are a total of 18 escalators in the station. There are a total of 26 ticket counters. There will be several ticket counters for those who have physical problems. Specially lowered.

Apart from this, there are 5 lifts for the convenience of travel. There are 3 platforms in total. The island platform has been kept as many passengers will get on and off. The work of arranging the station has already been completed. The work of arranging the floor is finished. According to sources, the Railway Safety Commissioner will give necessary permission for Sealdah station within the second week of next month. Sealdah station will soon be ready for passenger traffic.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: March 16, 2022, 10:02 IST

Tags: Kolkata metro, Sealdah Metro