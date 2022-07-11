Sealdah Metro Station || This is the first facility in the history of Kolkata Metro at Sealdah station, what is it?

Venkateswara Lahiri, Calcutta: This is the first double discharge platform in the history of Kolkata Metro at Sealdah Metro Station. In other words, there will be facilities for passengers to move on both ends of the platform. At Sealdah station, there is a lot of pressure from the passengers. With that in mind, the decision was made to have a double discharge platform, said the Metro Rail Authority. Other metro stations use one-way doors to pick up and drop off passengers in Kolkata. But Metrorail authorities think that a lot of passengers will use this metro station during office hours. This double discharge platform has been arranged keeping in mind that time. With this service, passengers will be able to get on and off the metro with ease. Metro officials think that rush hour can be avoided during rush hour.

Metrorail authorities estimate that 40,000 to 50,000 passengers will commute daily to Sealdah station. That is why the metro station has nine stairs, eighteen escalators, five lifts and twenty-seven ticket counters. Earlier, the metro operated from 8 am to 8 pm, but in the new schedule, the metro will run from 7 am to 9.30 pm. According to Metro Rail sources, the Metro will run every fifteen minutes during office hours, but at other times, the Metro service will be available every twenty minutes. With the addition of the Sealdah station to the East West Metro service, the number of stations has risen to eight at the moment. The minimum rent has been fixed at ten and the maximum at twenty rupees.

Union Minister Smriti Irani inaugurated the Sealdah metro station on Monday afternoon. Along with Sealdah station, he also inaugurated the new Sealdah metro line from Phulbagan to Howrah Maidan Metro Station. Passenger service will be launched on this metro line from next Thursday. Metro will run from Sector Five to Sealdah. The entire journey will take 21 minutes. Metro authorities believe that many people will take advantage of this as Salt Lake Sector Five is included in the metro rail map.

