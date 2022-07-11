Sealdah Metro Station: Twenty rupees straight after ten! Controversy over ticket price of Sealdah Metro

#Kolkata: Sealdah Metro Station, a new addition to the East West Metro Line. The inauguration of Sealdah Metro Station is on Monday. If you step on the metro from this station, you will have to spend a minimum of ten rupees. The next fare is 20 rupees. Sometimes no rent of 15 rupees was kept. But in the case of rent, the debate has started as to why 10 to 20 rupees was charged at a time and why 15 rupees was kept in between. Passengers claim that there is a problem in calculating the fare on important metro routes. Some will choose the alternative path. (Sealdah Metro Station)

According to Metro Rail sources, the distance between the next station on the east and west sides of Sealdah is more than two kilometers, so the minimum five taka token is not available at this station. Flower garden on one side, Esplanade on the other. The distance between the two stations is more than two kilometers. For that reason, even if you go to a station from Sealdah, it will cost ten rupees. It will cost 20 rupees to go up to Sector Five. According to the metro fare list, the fare for the first two kilometers is five rupees. Then the fare for two to five kilometers is ten rupees.

Since the distance from Sealdah to Fulbagan station is 2.33 km and from Esplanade is 2.45 km, passengers will lose ten rupees if they take the train from here. In the case of each subsequent station, the fare has been doubled according to the distance. Sometimes no rent share was kept. However, there has been some annoyance in the passenger compartment with the fare. Metro authorities have not yet commented on the matter.

According to Metro sources, the authorities want to start commercial services on this route on July 14, in the middle of next week. Metro authorities believe that Sealdah is going to be one of the most important stations in the East-West Metro. That is why a special platform has been set up at Sealdah station to handle the crowd of passengers and for their safety. There are 9 stairs, 16 escalators and 26 ticket counters in the station to handle the pressure of passengers. Also, there are special lifts for the able-bodied. Arrangements have also been made for passengers to get off the local train and reach the metro station.

