Monday, July 11, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Sealdah Metro Station: What will happen if Sealdah Metro is launched? Drivers in danger before the start of the service

#Kolkata: Auto or metro? Which option will passengers choose? Auto drivers of Sealdah-Phulbagan, Sealdah-Bengal Chemical Route are worried about which option will become their way of life. Motorists on all these routes are expected to suffer the most if the Metro is launched to the public from Thursday. (Sealdah Metro Station)

All commuters who now want to go from Sealdah to Phulbagan or bypass can get off the train and reach their destination by auto from the autostand on Kaiser Street. The normal time to rent a flower garden from Sealdah is about twelve rupees. Passengers have to spend twenty rupees or more to go to Money Square on Bengal Chemical or Bypass. From Thursday, it will cost only Tk 10 to go to Phulbagan or Bengal Chemical by air-conditioned metro rail from Sealdah station. There are also more than one passenger at ease.

Not only motorists in the area adjacent to Sealdah are worried, but also drivers on the route from Bidhan Nagar Road to Sector Five. About 30,000 to 35,000 people in the southern and northern suburbs of Kolkata use these routes daily. They think that motorists will face a lot of problems with the introduction of convenient services like Metro. However, before the launch of the metro, which route is better, the mixed reaction of the general public.

Not everyone will choose Metro as an alternative from Thursday, many are saying. Apart from those whose destinations are more convenient by auto, many people are saying that they will choose the auto route to avoid the hassle of entering the subway. However, for the passengers of Sealdah North and South Branch, who are planning to return home after work by train, if the Metro journey seems comfortable at first, they will choose Metro as the first option, they said.

