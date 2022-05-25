Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: The inauguration of Sealdah Metro Station may be delayed at the last minute. May 31 marks the eighth anniversary of the Modi government across the country. The success of the last eight years of government will be highlighted there. There is a possibility that the new program will not be announced at that event. The final decision will be announced by the Railway Ministry in the next two days. Unlike Metro, the final decision on the inauguration was not made by multiple projects of Eastern Railway. However, the work of cleaning and sealing the Sealdah metro station is in full swing.

Read more-Storm forecast in the state today, scattered Kalbaishakhi in South Bengal

If you step on the metro station from Sealdah station, you will have to pay ten rupees. As the distance between the next station on the east and west sides of Sealdah is more than two kilometers, the token of minimum five taka is not available in this station. Flower garden on one side, Esplanade on the other. The distance between the two stations is more than 2 kilometers. For that reason, even if you go to a station from Sealdah, it will cost ten rupees. It will cost 20 rupees to go up to Sector Five. According to the metro fare list, the fare for the first two kilometers is five rupees. Then the fare for two to five kilometers is ten rupees.

Since the distance from Sealdah to Fulbagan station is 2.33 km and from Esplanade is 2.45 km, the passengers will lose ten rupees if they take the train from here. There are 9 steps in the station for the convenience of passengers. Sealdah can be easily reached through the wide space to the south. It has been widened for convenience. In addition, there are stairs at multiple ends to enter and exit the metro station. There are a total of 18 escalators in the station. There are a total of 26 ticket counters. There will be several ticket counters for those who have physical problems. It has been specially lowered. In addition, there are 5 lifts for the convenience of travel. There are 3 platforms in total.

Read more-Horrible militant attack in Nigeria! 50 killed

Sealdah is set to be the most important station in the East-West Metro project. The Kolkata Metro Rail Authority is hopeful that millions of passengers will use the metro from this station. Since the metro station and the railway station are very close, additional importance is being given to the convenience of the passengers. Metro line is 18.5 meters below the ground.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: May 25, 2022, 09:07 IST

Tags: Sealdah Metro