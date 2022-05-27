#Kolkata: Rail wants to brand Sealdah metro station through a private company before the station is inaugurated. Rail wants to give the right of name to private universities, banks, insurance companies, health care companies. The tender was published in this regard.

The name of the corporate company will sit before the name of Sealdah Metro Station. There will be their kiosk. Esplanade, Central Park, Dumdum, Noapara and Salt Lake Stadium will also be given the title rights.

Before the inauguration, Metro Rail called for a tender to give the branding rights of Sealdah Metro Station to a private company. If the name of the organization is final, the name of the organization will be associated with the name of Sealdah. Wherever the name Sealdah is written, the name of the organization will be used. The company logo can also be used. Each door will have name and logo. Even within the station area, the 1500 sq ft area can be used by the concerned companies for their own marketing. Can keep kiosks and other branding items.

Despite receiving final clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety on March 25 this year, the Sealdah station has yet to be opened. Sources said that the inauguration did not take place as the Railway Board did not have a date. However, according to the rules, the Sealdah Metro must be launched within three months of getting permission, i.e. by June 25. But before that, the Kolkata Metro wants to tie the knot.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: May 27, 2022, 14:07 IST

