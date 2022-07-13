Sealdah-Sector Five Metro Service: Passenger service starting from tomorrow at Sealdah Metro Station, find out the train schedule

Kolkata: Metro service will be available from Sealdah for ordinary passengers from tomorrow i.e. Thursday. Metro can reach Sector Five from Sealdah in just 21 minutes. The first metro from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector Five will leave at 8.55 am. The first metro from Salt Lake Sector Five to Sealdah will leave at 8 in the morning.

Again, the last metro will leave Sealdah at 9.35 pm. The last metro will leave Salt Lake Sector Five at 9.40 am. The distance between the two metros will be 20 minutes on both routes in the morning and at night. During busy hours the interval will be reduced to 15 minutes. From Thursday, there will be 100 metro journeys a day on this route. 50 from Sealdah and 50 from Salt Lake Sector Five. Eklavya Chakraborty, Chief Public Relations Officer, Metro Rail, said, “The time lag between Sealdah and Salt Lake Sector Five is 20 minutes between 7:55 am and 8:55 am. Metro 15 minutes interval from 8:55 a.m. to 10:55 p.m. Metro 20 minutes interval from 10:55 in the morning to 16:55 in the afternoon. Metro 15 minutes interval from 16:55 in the afternoon to 19:55 in the evening. The Metro will run 20 minutes from 19:55 pm to 21:35 pm. On the other hand, the Metro will run from Salt Lake Sector Five to Sealdah for 20 minutes from 06:00 am to 09:00 am. Metro will run 15 minutes apart from 09:00 am to 11:00 am. Metro will run 20 minutes apart from 11:00 am to 18:00 pm. Metro will run every 15 minutes from 6:00 pm to 20:00 pm. Metro will run from 20:00 pm to 21:40 pm every 20 minutes ”

Sector Five from Sealdah

First Metro: 8:55 p.m.

8: 55-6: 55 = 20 minute intervals

8: 55-10: 55 = 15 minutes apart

10:55 in the morning – 4:55 in the afternoon = 20 minutes apart

4:55 pm – 6:55 pm = 20 minutes apart

Last metro: 9:35 p.m.

Sealdah from Sector Five

First Metro: 8 am

8-9 in the morning = 20 minute intervals

9-11 in the morning = 15 minutes apart

11 in the morning – 5 in the afternoon = 20 minutes apart

Afternoon 5- Night 8 = 15 minutes interval

Night 8-9: 40 = 20 minutes apart

Last metro: 9:40 p.m.

Although the metro is running at full capacity on Saturday, no service will be available on this route on Sunday for the time being. However, in view of the number of passengers, the authorities want to start the Metro on Sunday as well.

Published by:Arpita Roy Chowdhury First published: July 13, 2022, 09:00 IST

Tags: East West Metro Rail, Kolkata Metro Railways, Sealdah Metro