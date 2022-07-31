Sealdah Siuri Train: Today is a happy day for the people of Siuri, the train starts from Sealdah! Shuvendu-Shatabdi on the same stage?

#Kolkata: The wait is over. Finally, the Seuri-Sealdah Memu Express train is starting from today, Sunday. Passengers are generally happy with the new train. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnab will launch this new train today at 3.30 pm through video conference. Leader of Opposition Subvendu Adhikari will be present at Siuri railway station in the inaugural phase. Subhendu Adhikari will flag off the new train from Siwri station. Trinamool MP Shatabdi Roy and Trinamool MLA Bikash Roy Chowdhury have also been invited by the Railways to a function organized on this occasion at Seudi station.

Needless to say, the commuting problem of the daily commuters has been solved to some extent. The residents of Siuri were having a big problem with commuting to the office and daily work. There was no means of communication on the Siuri to Sealdah line. Had to come home on a round trip. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnab visited Kolkata recently. At that time he was brought up by the BJP leadership on the problems of Birbhum.

An application was also made to start running trains on the Siuri-Sealdah route. After that, the Railway Minister completed the survey within 15 days and sent the proposal to the Railway Board of the Eastern Railway. And just then came the good news. Siuri residents get a new train from Siuri to Sealdah – Siuri Memu Express Train. From today, the official notification of train movement from July 31 has already been issued by the railways. This train will reach Sealdah from Andal via Durgapur, Burdwan, Bandel, Naihati. The train will leave Siwri station at 5.20 am and reach Sealdah at 9:57 pm and will leave Sealdah at 5.25 pm and reach Siwri station at 10.15 pm. There was already train service from Lalgola, Gede, Rampurhat to Sealdah.

Express train service is going to start from Seuri in Birbhum directly to Sealdah. All in all, not only the people of Siuri, many people will benefit from the launch of this new train, the railway authorities think.

