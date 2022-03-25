Sealdah to Metro straight to Sector Five, Mill allowed! When did the service start? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Great news for Kolkata Finally, the Commissioner of Railway Safety allowed the start of passenger service on the East West Metro from Sealdah to Phulbagan. This will enable direct Metro connectivity between Sealdah and Sector Five (Sealdah Sector 5 Metro Service). Because Metro was running from Sector Five to Phulbagan for so long

According to Metro sources, Metro service in Sealdah-Phoolbagan Metro section may officially start from next 1st Baishakh. This will greatly benefit a large portion of the office travelers in Sector Five or Salt Lake.

Last week, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (Sealdah Sector 5 Metro Service) inspected whether the service could be started in the area between Sealdah and Phulbagan for three days. As the result of that test was satisfactory, permission was given to start passenger service

All the work of Sealdah metro station is almost finished As a result, there should not be any difficulty in starting the service from 1st Baishakh Until now, the service from Sector Five to Phulbagan has been running and the East-West Metro is not getting passengers like that. But Metro officials are hopeful that the East-West Metro project will be financially viable if the Metro runs to Sealdah.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: March 25, 2022, 10:28 IST

Tags: East-West Metro, Kolkata metro, Metro