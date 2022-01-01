Search for three more Omicron victims in the state! One came from Orissa, two returned to Bangladesh – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Two new cases of Omicron have been reported in the state. One of them, Omicron Positive, had returned from Orissa. The other man, who was found, entered the state from Bangladesh through Petrapole border. As a result, the total number of victims in the state increased to 17. At present, the number of active Omicron victims in the state stands at 15.

The administration has already started holding one meeting after another to discuss the situation. There are general elections across the state at the end of January and February. According to sources, the Election Commission is holding a meeting with the state administration to discuss the upcoming municipal elections in Kovid situation. The state election commissioner will hold a meeting on January 4. The commissioner has called the chief secretary, home secretary, DG and health secretary for the meeting. According to sources, the commission wants to take a decision on the vote of the 4th Pur Corporation after seeing the decision of the new review meeting on the situation of Kovid on January 3.

Read more – The number of daily infections in the state has crossed four and a half thousand, while in Kolkata it is 2396

In addition, the Duare Sarkar camp program has been suspended in the state for the time being. In addition, the celebration of Student Week on Monday, January 3, has also been postponed. The state government has taken this decision because of the situation in the state. This decision has been made after judging the situation. The next decision will be taken tomorrow judging the situation.

Read more – Corona-affected state power minister Arup Biswas, admitted to hospital

On the other hand, the number of daily corona infections in the state has increased by one thousand more in the last 24 hours. In the previous 24 hours, the number of new cases in the state was 3,451. The number of daily infections in Kolkata also increased. In the previous 24 hours, the number of daily attacks was 1,954, which has increased to 2,398 as of Saturday. In other words, the number of victims has increased by leaps and bounds.