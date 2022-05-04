Secondary answer script evaluation is over, more than 99 percent marks have been submitted, find out when the results – News18 Bangla

Somraj Bandyopadhyay, Calcutta: When are the secondary results being published? Discussions have already started within the council. According to sources, the evaluation of answer sheets of each subject of the secondary has already been completed. Not only that, more than 99 percent of the marks have been submitted to the board. The chief examiners were instructed to submit the marks of each subject by April 28. Although some numbers are yet to be submitted, the board officials hope that it will be submitted within this week. In that case, the Board of Secondary Education may release the results within the first week of June.

Sources also said that the Board of Secondary Education has already had a wide-ranging discussion with the officials of the school education department regarding the release of secondary results. However, the Board of Secondary Education is moving ahead with the target of publishing the results in the last week of May. “If not in the last week of May, we will release the results in the first week of June,” said a board official.

With the exception of last year, the Board of Secondary Education wants to publish the results in the same manner as in the rest of the years. In other words, the Board of Secondary Education will announce the merit list up to the first 10 places. However, there are questions from some sections of the education community as to whether the same number of candidates applied for the exam or not.

However, the board officials claimed that “once we get all the information, we will know how many candidates were absent.” This year, more than 11 lakh candidates applied for the secondary examination. The board of secondary education decided to shut down the internet to make the exams smooth. However, the board later backtracked on the decision of the High Court to shut down the internet. However, the president of the Board of Secondary Education claimed that the examination ended smoothly. However, the Board of Secondary Education wants to publish the results within the record day of the end of the examination. However, no response was received from Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay, president of the Board of Secondary Education.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: May 04, 2022, 15:35 IST

Tags: Madhyamik 2022