Section 144 issued 48 hours before the vote, strict commission on Bhabanipur – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In Bhabanipur, 48 hours before the polls, the Election Commission (Section 144 imposed in Bhabanipore) issued Section 144 within 200 meters of the booth. Section 8 is usually issued 24 hours before the election It is believed that the commission took this decision to avoid any disturbance in Bhabanipore By Election. Section 6 has been implemented since 6 pm on this day Apart from this, all the booths in Bhabanipur have web casting system

Dilip Ghosh’s campaign in Bhabanipur created a stir yesterday. There was also a scuffle between Trinamool and BJP supporters 6 of a BJP supporter with a broken head After this incident, Commission 7 became more active in holding peaceful voting in Bhabanipur State Election Commission officials also held a meeting with the Commission’s headquarters in Delhi on the Bhabanipore By-Election. After that this decision was taken However, the commission could not reach a final decision on whether to have Kolkata police constables in all the booths in Bhabanipur.

Although web casting is available in all the booths in Bhabanipur, it is not available in all the booths in Samsherganj and Jangipur. It is understood that the commission has taken extra precautions with Bhabanipur On the same day, the Kolkata Police also held a high-level meeting with the OCs of each police station under the Bhabanipur Assembly. It is learned that the meeting was instructed to ensure that the law and order situation is not disturbed in any way on the day of polling.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh demanded that the polls be postponed after the unrest in Bhabanipur However, the Calcutta High Court said on the same day that the by-elections in Bhabanipur would be held as per the schedule.