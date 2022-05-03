Seeing the unity of Bengal, many are envious, from their program Top Mamta – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee attended their prayers on Red Road in Kolkata. The city and South Bengal have been drenched in rain for the last few days after overcoming the scorching heat of summer. There was less rain and less sun on Tuesday morning. Happy Eid is being celebrated in the state as well as in the whole country in that breeze. Innumerable people appeared on the Red Road during those prayers. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared there in the morning.

Read more– Coming soon Uniform smart card for all transport usage

Attending their prayers, Mamata commented on several issues. Mamata fired at the BJP on Tuesday without naming names. He said some people want to create division. We want peace. I will never bow my head. We will continue to fight for human rights. The situation in the country is not good. It is not right to do politics of division. In fact, many are jealous of the unity of Bengal.

Eid Mubarak! Wishing everyone lots of happiness, peace, prosperity and good health. Pray that our bonds of unity and harmony strengthen further. May Allah bless all. – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) May 3, 2022

Earlier, Mamata tweeted on Tuesday morning. Mata greeted the common people of the country there. “I wish you all the best,” he wrote. May happiness, peace and good health prevail. May our unity grow. God bless you all. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted their greetings on Tuesday. “I wish everyone a happy Eid-ul-Fitr,” he said.

Eid Mubarak! Greetings to all on the occasion of ‘Eid-ul-Fitr’. May this festival bring happiness, peace and prosperity all around. – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@ jdhankhar1) May 3, 2022

At the end of the month of Ramadan, the whole state is in a happy mood on Tuesday. Ignoring the rain and storms in the morning, the common people get up on Eid in the district. Prayers are offered in several mosques, including the Red Road in Kolkata. The exchange of greetings by hugging also goes on. Baliganj MLA Babul Supriya took part in the function at Park Circus. Minister of State Firhad Hakim took part in the function.

Venkateswara Lahiri

Published by:Uddalak B First published: May 03, 2022, 10:46 IST

Tags: CM Mamata Banerjee, Eid al-Fitr 2022