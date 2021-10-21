Sehwag Hits 100,000 Followers on Koo within 15 Days of Joining the Platform

Cricketing legend Virender Sehwag has crossed 1 lakh

followers on Koo App – in a mere 15 days of joining the multi-language micro-

blogging platform. Sehwag’s humorous, witty retorts and quirky comments on his

handle @VirenderSehwag, have garnered much traction on the made-in-India

platform, which empowers Indians to express themselves in their native language.

As an open platform for self-expression in Indian languages, Koo has recently

witnessed the entry of renowned cricketers and commentators during the cricket

season, and a surge in the number of downloads. Users and celebrities, including

cricketers, are actively leveraging the platform’s multi-language features to Koo in

native languages, thus reaching out to a larger audience. This momentum has

accelerated downloads, with Koo now registering over 1.5 crore (15 million) users in

a span of 20 months since the platform’s launch in March 2020. Of the 15 million

users, about 5 million users joined the platform in the last two months.

Riding on the momentum and love for cricket, and the on-going T20 World Cup

series, the platform is expected to see further adoption from across the Country.

Koo has created engaging campaigns and contests for users and content creators

for the T20 World Cup 2021 to provide an immersive and hyperlocal experience

across languages. Besides Sehwag, leading cricket stars like Venkatesh Prasad,

Nikhil Chopra, Syed Saba Karim, Piyush Chawla, Hanuma Vihari, Joginder Sharma,

Praveen Kumar, VRV Singh, Amol Muzumdar, Vinod Kambli, Wasim Jaffer, Aakash

Chopra, Deep Dasgupta have joined Koo App and now enjoy huge followings as they

Koo actively to connect with fans.

Said a Koo spokesperson, “We are elated that a legend like Virender Sehwag has

crossed the 100,000 milestone in such a short span of time. Koo is increasingly

becoming the platform-of-choice for conversations in native languages across

multiple topics. Cricket is an emotion for us Indians and conversations around

matches are bound to stimulate engagement on social media. Through our platform,

users now have the opportunity to engage with their favourite players and

commentators in a language of their choice. We are confident that Koo will be the go-

to micro-blogging platform for users to indulge in during the World Cup and beyond.”

About Koo:

Koo was founded in March 2020, as a multi-lingual micro-blogging platform in Indian

languages and now boasts over 15 million users across India, including people of

eminence. Available in multiple Indian languages, people from across different

regions in India can express themselves in their mother tongue. In a country where

just 10% of India speaks English, there’s a deep need for a social media platform that

can deliver immersive language experiences to Indian users and help them connect.

Koo provides a stage for the voices of Indians who prefer Indian languages.