Selfie with star Babul, in the first day assembly session – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: Pesto-colored clothing. Babul Supriyo arrived in the assembly on Friday at 12.30 pm. And as soon as he came to the assembly building, Babul was surrounded by the rest of the people. On this day, Babul joined the assembly session for the first time. Principal Biman Bandyopadhyay introduced him. However, in the first day’s session, all eyes were on the star Babul. As a MLA, he sat next to another star MLA, Chiranjit Chakraborty. However, after the mourning motion was tabled, all the MLAs came one by one and talked to Babul. Babul was also seen taking selfies. And Babul has fulfilled everyone’s whim.

Read more– Kunal Ghosh is amused by Rahul Sinha’s words, why?

Babul Supriya of Baliganj was sworn in as MLA on May 11 after many riots. After that oath, Babul attacked the opposition from the press conference. “The opposition can tell me whatever they want,” Babul said. But now I am the people’s representative, I am the MLA of all. Now the world is small. I am getting help from everyone. ” Babul expressed his views on everything from Asansol to the role of BJP.

“I will not miss Asansol,” Babul said A long acquaintance with Shatrughna Sinha. I can work frozen. People did not vote for BJP there There is a precedent that many people do not leave the assembly even if they leave the party I didn’t do that. And look, this is probably called poetic justice. I was put on the star preacher list even after I said goodbye. I almost gave up politics then. But Didi brought me. “

Read more– East Medinipur at the top of the side rate! What is the result of Kolkata? Surprising results …

Attacking the opposition, he said, “I have repeatedly felt that Bengal has been wronged. My main goal now is to work for Bengal. I enjoy the workload. Attacking Amit Shah’s visit to Bengal, Babul Supriya said the way the body was detained in Kashipur. He is talking about the CBI investigation even before the autopsy. He should have said, first do an autopsy, then see what happens. He is influencing the agency. “

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: June 10, 2022, 13:53 IST

Tags: Babul supriyo