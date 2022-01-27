Seriously ill Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee is being taken to hospital through Green Corridor

#Kolkata:

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published: January 27, 2022, 13:24 IST

Seriously ill Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee. He is being taken to SSKM through Green Corridor. According to sources, an ambulance has already left the legendary artist’s house for the hospital. According to family sources, Mukherjee’s physical condition has been deteriorating since last evening. A few days ago he fell in the bathroom, injured his waist. Pneumonia also had symptoms. Lung infections increased further yesterday. The family doctor saw the matter and ordered RTPCR. Sources said that the test has been done. However, the report has not come yet. According to family sources, the Chief Minister himself has called the artist. Sandhya-kanya picked up the phone. Due to the activities of Mamata Banerjee, she is being rushed to the Woodburn block of SSKM. Busy in front of the hospital’s Woodburn block. Police guard Railolo has started to be placed in front of this block. He was diagnosed with a lung infection and started having difficulty breathing on Thursday morning.