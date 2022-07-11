Service to be launched from Thursday, Smriti Irani inaugurates Sealdah Metro – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Union Minister Smriti Irani inaugurated the Sealdah metro station. He inaugurated the new metro line from Howrah station. The service of this metro line will be launched from next Thursday. Metro will run from Sector Five to Shilaidaha. The Ministry of Railways expects that 40 to 50 thousand people will travel to this metro station every day. Many are expected to take advantage of this as Sealdah covers one of the city’s workplaces, Salt Lake Sector Five.

Union Minister Smriti Irani arrived at Sealdah station this afternoon. There he entered through the south gate of the station. Due to the large crowd at the North Gate, he entered through the South Gate. He then gets on the train. But he could not go to the flower garden because of the huge crowd. He then left the Sealdah metro station. It is learned that he came to see the station in Sealdah before the main event in Howrah.

After that, Smriti Irani joined the main event in Howrah. A portrait of Metro was handed over to Smriti Irani. He then started the train journey by flying the green flag from the Howrah Maidan ceremony at 5.30 pm. Meanwhile, the train was waiting at Sealdah station, the metro train started its journey after showing the green flag. It will cost a total of 20 rupees to go from Sealdah to Sector Five. The metro will run from 7 am to 9.30 pm. This route takes 21 minutes.

“We will observe a minute’s silence in memory of Shinzo Abe,” Smriti Irani said at the inauguration ceremony. He then thanked Indian Railways. He said, “Thanks to those who have done so much for the benefit of the common man.” Realizing the Prime Minister’s dream, Indian Railways, the dream he had for India’s reconstruction, including the development of water, land and air, including Indian Railways, will come true. Sealdah is the busiest railway station in Asia. That is why the emphasis is on infrastructure development. The Government of India has provided assistance from the central level on all issues. The people of West Bengal have thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Salt Lake is my grandfather’s house, the metro will go to that house, it is a blessing to me, said Smriti Irani.

