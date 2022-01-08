SET Exam 2022, Set Exam – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: SET Exam 2022 will be held even if schools, colleges and universities are closed during the Corona period. On Sunday, January 9, 2022, the College Service Commission will conduct a state eligibility test to determine the qualifications of professors. The test has been postponed due to the recent Corona situation. The exam will start from 10:30 am instead of 9:30 am (SET Exam 2022). Not only that, the commission is also thinking about the corona-infected test takers in the way the new strain of coronavirus Omicron is spreading. Special arrangements have been made for them (SET Exam 2022).

The College Service Commission has taken special measures for the candidates affected by Corona. Special arrangements have been made by the College Service Commission for tomorrow’s set test. Specific isolation room should be prepared for the examinees. Those who will guard the isolation room must have a PPE kit. Question papers will be kept separately for them. The OMR sheets used by them have to be packed separately. The College Service Commission has instructed each examination center.

Read more: Once corona can be re-infected with omicron? Learn

The number of corona cases has been increasing in recent times. Examiners are also likely to be infected. Therefore, this special arrangement is made by the commission so that the affected candidates can come to the examination center and take the test. The idea of ​​the commission is that tomorrow the affected candidates from all over the state can also come to the examination center. That is why the examination centers have been instructed to take precautionary measures.

Read more: Good news for 90 thousand examinees! The SET exam will be on a specific day, only the deadline has changed

The first paper examination will be held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. The examination of the second paper will be held from 12 noon to 2 pm. Candidates have to report to the examination center by 9 am. With the consent of the state, the College Service Commission issued guidelines in this regard. This year the number of candidates in the set is more than 90 thousand.