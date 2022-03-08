Several environmental issues will be discussed in the program of institution of public health engineering – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Institution of Public Health Engineers is a special forum for public health experts and environmental engineers in the state and the country. Formed in 1982, the organization currently has 15 regional offices. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake. The company’s Golden Jubilee or 50th anniversary celebrations will be held in Salt Lake on Wednesday. Dr. Bindeshwar Pathak, Padma Bhushan recipient and founder of Sulabh Toilet, will be present as the chief guest, Pulak Roy, Minister of State for Public Health, Krishna Chakraborty, Mayor of Bidhannagar Corporation, Dr. Friend.

The Central and State Governments are indifferent to the environment management. Repeated requests have been made to take positive steps in this regard, but no good response has been received. Adequate river water has not yet reached the various arsenic-inhabited areas of the state. Even pure drinking water from Tala or Gardenrich is not available everywhere in Kolkata. Kolkata and Bidhannagar municipalities will be invited to take part in this issue on behalf of the Institution of Public Health Engineers. In the case of solid waste disposal, various projects and detailed guidelines have been submitted by this organization to the states and the center. In many cases, the Central Government and the State Government have benefited from various public interest projects.

Kumar Jyoti Nath, the current president of the Institute of Public Health Engineers, said, “The state government is being given a lot of advice on public health. At the time of Corona, further progress in the public health activities of the state should have been made, but we are hopeful that the way the state government is working, various public interest projects will be implemented very soon.

