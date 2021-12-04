severall steps taken by govt to battle out the after effect of cyclone jawad – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Cyclone Jawad update. It has started raining in all the districts of South Bengal including Kolkata since Saturday morning. Coastal and adjoining districts are prone to thunderstorms. Heavy to very heavy rain forecast with strong winds on Saturday and Sunday (Cyclone Jawad update). According to the Meteorological Department, there is a warning of heavy rain in South Bengal till Monday (Cyclone Jawad update).

READ MORE: Winds and showers will subside, scattered heavy rains in Kolkata on Sunday

In order to deal with the disaster, the employees of the Irrigation, Power and Disaster Management Department have canceled their leave till next Tuesday. On the other hand, the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary are inquiring about the control room monitor. Basically, Nabanna pays special attention to East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas. More people have been ordered to evacuate in these two districts. East Midnapore district has to send new report every hour. Tourists are requested to leave the hotel. So far 14,365 people have been evacuated in South 24 Parganas. 42 relief camps have been set up. 115 cyclone centers have been set up. Nabanna has given special instructions to the municipality to draw water from all the parts of Kolkata where water usually accumulates in case of heavy rains.

Read more: Javad may take a sudden turn near the coast, increasing the speed to 110 kilometers per hour, what is the effect in Bengal?

The meteorological department said that there is a warning of scattered heavy rain in Kolkata on Sunday (Cyclone Jawad live tracking). Cyclone Jawad live tracking has been issued for East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Jhargram on Saturday. Warning of heavy rain on Sunday in East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas, Jhargram. Heavy rains are likely in Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, Dui Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia and Murshidabad (Cyclone Jawad update). Heavy rain warning for Monday in two 24 parganas, Nadia and Murshidabad (Cyclone Jawad update). There will be strong winds in only two Medinipur and two 24 Parganas. Cyclone Jawad update 30-50 km per hour (Cyclone Jawad update). The maximum sea speed will be 55 km per hour.