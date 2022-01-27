Sewing from driving! Training Camp for Women Self Reliance Kolkata Municipality – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Namal Kolkata Municipality has organized a large training camp for women’s self-reliance. It is learned that women will be trained for various occupations including driving, knitting and sewing, nursing. This training will be given absolutely free. After that there will be as many job opportunities as possible for women. Or there are plans to work on self-help groups. It is learned that there is a system of giving loans in this regard. How the training will continue and how there will be job opportunities for women and how to get loans, is explained in detail in the camp.

Authorities of the department were present at the camp organized by Ayan Chakraborty at Rammohun Hall on Thursday. The camp was inaugurated by Minister Dr. Shashi Panja. Divisional Mayor Council member Mitali Banerjee and others were present. Minister for Women and Child Welfare Shashi Panja explained how the government is implementing various programs aimed at women’s empowerment and financial self-reliance.

Hundreds of thousands of women are standing on their own two feet, courtesy of self-help groups. Shashi Panja talks about the need for these methods along with the job. Mitali said how the municipality is increasing employment through these schemes. The auditorium was overflowing with women’s participation. The officers explained the schemes in detail.

Father Ayan Chakraborty said, “In addition to all services including water, roads, lighting, importance is being given to self-reliance and employment. Those who want to work with training are supported by the state government and the municipality.” Ayanbabu handed over the sewing machine on behalf of the municipality.

Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta First published: January 27, 2022, 20:35 IST

