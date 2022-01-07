SFI: After SFI, Red Volunteers, new public service started again! Learn …

#Kolkata: During the first and second wave of Corona, CPIM’s student body SFI was seen in various sympathetic roles. They created Red Volunteers to stand by the public. This time the third wave of Corona came and put its paw. So they re-emerged in their homeland. The Student Federation of India or SFI, a student organization of the Left Front, took a new approach to stand by the people. This time they launched telemedicine service. Medical services for Kovid patients can be found on just one phone.

The number of Kovid infections is increasing at the speed of storms all over the country. And in terms of the increase in covid infection, this time Bengal is in the second place in the country. The infection rate in Kolkata has reached critical levels. So SFI took a new initiative to deliver medical services to the homes of the patients to prevent overcrowding in the hospitals.

Read more: Will the vote of Char Pur Nigam be delayed? The BJP also demanded ‘control’ in the Ganges

It is learned that paramedical staff and trained medical personnel will work to provide this service. Paramedical and trained medical personnel as well as specialist doctors in various fields are also associated with this service. So far, a total of 25 doctors have been added to provide this service. Among them are general physicians, pediatricians, gynecologists and specialists in various fields.

Read more: Today is the one year anniversary of ‘Khela Beh’ slogan

SFI’s Red Volunteers worked for the general public in the second wave of Corona. They used to deliver food, medicine and oxygen cylinders to the homes of Kovid infected people on a single phone. Members of the Red Volunteers also arranged for the hospitalization of the infected if necessary. This time, after the second wave, the third wave of the deadly virus has hit the state. In the last 24 hours, the number of infections has exceeded 15 thousand. And in this situation, the Red Volunteers have come forward to stand by the people again. This time their ‘weapon’ is telemedicine service.