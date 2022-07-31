SFI: Arrested Partha Chattopadhyay, SFI is being beaten up! The old days returned to the city

#Kolkata: Once upon a time, when there was an announcement to be made, people were informed by beating drums. Basically, this drum was beaten in markets, markets, road junctions, villages and towns. After a long time, the monster came back. Apart from Kolkata, this drum is being beaten across the state. Basically, this drum is being beaten by the student organization of CPIM. Recently this program has been done by the organization in different areas of Kolkata.

Kolkata district president of SFI, Debanjan Dey said, “To Parthababu, twenty-five crores means twenty-five percent! The real seventy-five percent is around Kalighat. To reveal the mask of the thieving government to the people of the state, we must beat the drums in the villages, cities, markets and markets. , beware of thieves, beware of grassroots.”

The state president of the organization Prateekur Rahman said, “This is no one’s personal matter. We have no interest in anyone’s personal matter. Our truth is the future of the students. So many job candidates are passing by and sitting on the streets. And some are depriving them by corruption. Some are ineligible. People will take advantage of that place only because they are close to the minister. Because they are close to the ruling party. We will not accept this at all. And Parthababu is the heavyweight leader of the ruling party. An important minister of the state. So we are agitating. And this is not new. We have been doing this agitation continuously. And till now. If there is no success, we will continue the movement.

He added, “beating drums is a part of this movement. We are beating drums to make people aware of government corruption. To show the unethical nature of the ruling party in front of the people.” On July 27, the Left has called for three marches in Kolkata to demand the appointment of vacancies in government jobs and the punishment of those guilty of corruption.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 31, 2022, 14:16 IST

