SFI: Books will arrive hand in hand, great initiative of SFI in Kolkata!

#Kolkata: Progressive politics without the formation of excellent political consciousness is a golden stone bowl. And it is impossible to make an objective analysis of the real situation in the political struggle without the practice of continuous excellence. This practice is developed in a participatory manner, says SFI, a student wing of the CPM. So the weekly reading cycle started in Calcutta on the initiative of SFI Vidyasagar Regional Committee.

This is the beginning of Republic Day. The topic of discussion on the first day was, B.T. Randiv’s book on the role of communists in India’s freedom struggle. SFI claims, ‘The interest of the new generation is growing in the left. And standing in that place is the new initiative of SFI, the student organization of CPM. Reading cycle in the neighborhood. History of the Left. The Bhagat Singh curriculum was started to educate the new generation on a number of issues including the role of the Left in the independence movement and its ideology.

Discussions on various books by various well-known authors on the subject of leftism. If anyone has any questions, there is an opportunity for the new generation to openly analyze the leadership in this course. Books on the Left movement, history and other issues in PDF format will be used as a tool to reach out to the new generation. Each week the topic of discussion will be different. For now, this lesson cycle will be done once a week. The pages of the book sent in PDF format will reach the participants on the day before the scheduled day of the course. Where specific issues will be discussed face to face with the local leadership. For the time being, the day of Republic Day has started with North Kolkata. SFI state secretary Srijan Bhattacharya said similar initiatives would be taken in different parts of Kolkata and at the district level step by step.

In his words, “the new generation has come to understand that the Left is the alternative to the BJP and the grassroots who are ruling the center and our state. That is why the students think that the alternative to green purple is red flag. The Left leadership thinks that there are many who are associated with the Left movement but are not aware of the history of the Left in that way. The main purpose of this course is to make the new generation more educated. Hasib Hossain, one of the members of SFI’s Vidyasagar Regional Committee, said, Due to the Corona situation, I will include those who are willing to participate in this initiative in phases in accordance with the Corona rules.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: January 27, 2022, 15:58 IST

Tags: Kolkata News, SFI