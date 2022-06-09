SFI Demanding for Oasis Scholarship – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The SFI, a student wing of the CPM, started a movement demanding Oasis scholarships for students. On June 6, a raid was carried out on the office of the district governor of Birbhum on behalf of the organization. The movement will be intensified in the future, especially in the tribal areas, the organization said. At the same time, a convention was organized to demand a solution to the problem of hostel for indigenous students.

Shubhjit Sarkar, co-editor of SFI West Bengal State, said, “Resident students are constantly neglected during the Trinamool government. Students are not getting Oasis scholarships. Indigenous hostels are closing. These are very worrying. All students should be given scholarships immediately SFI held this convention to bring. Congratulations to them. “

Read more: Friday High School results, visit News18Bangla.com to know your result

Sauvik Das, Secretary, SFI Birbhum District Committee, said, “SC, ST, OBC students depend on Oasis Scholarship. A large number of Indigenous students are included in it. Oasis Scholarship has been closed for almost two years. Last time we gave a memorandum to the District Governor. “Some students got these scholarships. But no steps are being taken to solve this problem permanently. Again, we have approached the DM’s office to demand the scholarships.

To address this problem, the government should immediately introduce Oasis Scholarship. At the same time the conditions of the district hostel are also quite bad. We have demanded to fix these too. Besides giving memorandum to the district governor, a convention has been held with the students. They have highlighted their problems. Hopefully the administration will solve this problem quickly. At the same time, the organization has also demanded jobs on the basis of transparent merits. “

UJJAL ROY

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: June 09, 2022, 14:43 IST

Tags: SFI