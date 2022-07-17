SFI: Direct political propaganda, SFI’s explosive allegations against TMC in the Presidency!

#Kolkata: The ruling party is doing direct political propaganda in the university. Complaints of SFI. The incident took place at Presidency University. The student organization of CPM has called for a movement against this. The organization claims that no political party can campaign directly in universities or any educational institution. Students come here to study. Of course they will come forward with their demands. They will also present their views on social and political issues. Organization will do. will move Will also fight in the election.

A student may have an ideology, opinion or political belief either individually or organizationally. But never any political party or party leaders can enter there. That’s what student organizations are for. If not, a political party would directly enter an educational institution and do politics. Shubojit Sarkar, a former member of the university and state co-secretary of SFI, said, “People of the country know Presidency as the home of left politics. Apart from SFI, many other leftist and other progressive political organizations, Manch have been working as their own organizations on this campus for a long time. We have SFI on this campus for many years. I have done and some have worked outside the Left party CPIM for the sake of larger politics. I have joined the brigade of Left Front, CPIM. Not all SFI workers are CPIM or even they have to be.”

As Shubojit puts it, “SFI has a long history across the country as a left-wing, progressive student body. SFI fights for common students across the country, runs unions. We have never put any programs or posters of leftist political parties in the campus. It’s not even supposed to fit. Because there is a connection between student politics and mainstream politics, but the two are very different. But recently seen. The political party in power in this state.

In the words of SFI’s state joint secretary, “Those who killed so many student youth movement workers, vandalized the presidency, who are known across the state for extorting admissions have put up posters of one of their programs in the campus. There is no doubt that Trinamool is the enemy of this presidency. The general students of this campus will be invited to open the poster in recognition of their progressive politics. The photograph of someone holding a constitutional post has not happened in the Presidency till date. I have come to know that some leaders of IC have done this for the sake of money. University students are protesting against it.”

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 17, 2022, 14:08 IST

Tags: SFI, TMC