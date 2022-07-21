SFI Kolkata || SFI has set up a help desk for college admissions, Trinamool accused of obstruction

#Kolkata: Online admission form has already started for college admission. CPM’s student organization SFI has launched help desks in the area to help the students who have passed the higher secondary. According to information from the organization, this help desk has already been launched in the entire state. Over 25 help desks have been opened in Kolkata. The aim is to help students online. For that, the staff of the organization has come forward to help.

SFI Kolkata district committee president Debanjan Dey said, “SFI comrades are guarding the right to a transparent, corruption-free admission process. Students are taking oath against extortion and looting.” However, the ruling party has been accused of preventing this help desk from running. According to the organization, a helpdesk was being run by SFI in South 24 Parganas to help fill up college admission forms. More than fifty students filled up the form from the helpdesk within few hours on the first day. Trinamool miscreants attacked in this incident. It is alleged that the students are abused in inaudible language. Helpdesk has been forcibly closed.”

SFI South Twenty Four Parganas District Committee strongly protested this incident. Rijurek Dasgupta, president of South 24 Parganas district committee of the organization, said, “Cowardly attack by Trinamool. Helpdesks have been set up to help fill college admission forms with the help of ordinary students. Trinamool will not allow that to run. This is the Diamond Harbor model.” A complaint has already been reported to the police station. It has been informed by the organization that this help desk will be launched again.

SFI State Secretary Srijan Bhattacharya condemned. He said, “Student admissions have started in campuses across the state. We have been fighting for a long time for a corruption-free and transparent admission process. SFI help desks have been opened everywhere in the state. Our comrades have already been affected by the noise yesterday. The help desks have started again from today. We said don’t call after being beaten, call after taking turns. It is in that mood that the SFI staff is running the admission help desk. Against the Katmanikhors, SFI is there for the need of a transparent admission process.”

July 21, 2022

