SFI: SFI is in the movement to open the school from first to seventh grade

#Kolkata, Ujjwal Roy: The SFI has been protesting for a long time demanding reopening of the closed campus in Corona. The organization called for a statewide protest on January 31 to demand this. Leaders and activists of the organization clashed with police in several places. Several leaders, including the organisation’s general secretary Mayukh Biswas, were also arrested in several places.

The members of the organization blocked the road at the corner of College Street for about two and a half hours. Coincidentally, on the same day, it was announced that classes would start from the eighth grade. The leadership of the Student Federation of India claimed that the state’s move was the result of their own movement.

Read more- Navanne Karan Adani, 40 minutes meeting with the Chief Minister! Discuss investment

A victory procession led by State Secretary Srijan Bhattacharya and President Pratik Ur Rahman was also held from the College Street junction to the gate of Calcutta University. A meeting was held at the end of the procession to demand the opening of classes from first class to seventh class.

This time SFI is going to start a movement from that place to open the doors of the school from first class to seventh class. Debanjan Dey, the organisation’s Kolkata district secretary, said: “School closures have affected children the most. They have been affected emotionally. Their education has also been affected. There is talk of reopening schools in many parts of the world. “Our demand is to immediately open classes one to seven in the state in compliance with the Kuwaiti rules. The government must take responsibility. Tickers must be arranged.”

Read more- OTP sold for 10-15 rupees! Be very careful, the new fraud in Calcutta!

The organization has called for a program on College Street on Thursday. At the same time, the leaders of the organization want to go on the path of movement across the state from then on. Debanjan said, “Under the pressure of our movement, the government has been forced to open classes from eighth to eighth. This time from one to seven. Classrooms have to be opened. Otherwise SFI knows how to open locks. The movement will spread across the state. It will continue. “

Published by:Suman Majumder First published: February 10, 2022, 18:11 IST

Tags: Agitation, School Closed, SFI