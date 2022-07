After returning to power for the third time, this is the first time that the TMC Martyr Day 2022 (TMC Martyr Day 2022) rally is being held in Dharmatala. The 21 July event has been celebrated virtually for two years due to the spread of the Corona epidemic. For the past two years, the ruling party Trinamool Congress has celebrated Martyr’s Day virtually for the workers and supporters of the party.