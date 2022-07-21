Shahid Diwas: Went to BJP, came back to Trinamool, MLA has a big responsibility on his shoulder today

#Kolkata: He joined the BJP before the 2021 assembly polls, winning on a BJP ticket. But then he returned to the old team. He is Biswajit Das, MLA of Bagdar, North 24 Parganas. That Biswajit Das is now in full swing to bring as many supporters as possible on July 1st.

Trinamool Congress workers supporters left for Bangaon local Dharmatala at 9:05 from Bagdaar MLA Biswajit Das and Shankar Adhya from Bangaon station on Thursday. MLA Biswajit Das said, we left for Dharmatala by this train with 2000 workers and supporters.

On the other hand, Trinamool leader Arabul Islam is eager to reach the common people in the July 21 meeting. He has been present at Hatishala junction since morning and is handing the common people in the car. Giving instructions to general staff through walkie talkie. Putting stickers on the car by hand. Surveillance is going on through drones.

Thousands of vehicles from North and South 24 Parganas are trying to pass through Hatishala and pass through Newtown to Dharmatala. That’s why this activity of Arabul Islam from all. Companions Arabul Putra Hakimul Islam, Samim Ahmed, Khairul Islam and others.

