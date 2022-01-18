Shahtoosh Shawl: Soft shawls like cotton were being sold in Kolkata, big case leaked by forest department and police

#Kolkata, Anup Chakraborty: Three suspects were arrested with winter clothes made of rare deer fur. Three accused were arrested from Barbazar area. Twenty-six shawls made of deer hair were recovered from them. Three were arrested in a joint operation by the Wildlife Crime Control Cell and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau.

According to Forest Department sources, the two Crime Suppression Branch of the Forest Department received information through sources that some winter clothing vendors were selling some winter clothing illegally in the Barabazar area of ​​Kolkata. On the basis of that information, these two organizations conducted a joint operation in Barabazar area today. The forest department recovered over 300 winter clothes (shawls) from there. According to forest department sources, about 26 of those garments have been identified as shahtosh shawls so far.

Abdul Samad Shah, Asif Ahmed and Sudarshan Kusbaha were arrested in the incident. Sources said that each of them used to come from Vinh state and sell winter clothes in Calcutta.

According to forest department sources, this winter garment is mainly made from the fur of Tibetan antelope aka Chiru deer. This extinct animal was first found in Mongolia but was later found in Tibet. However, as its numbers are dwindling day by day, the creature is identified as an endangered species and its fur-lined winter clothing is banned.

Because the fur of this animal was soft, the winter clothes made with it were very light and smooth. As a result, its market value can be from 5 thousand to 30 thousand. However, even though the shahtosh shawl was banned, some unscrupulous traders in Kashmir took the shawl to different states including Kolkata and made a lot of money by selling it.

The forest department claimed that the three accused were selling the shawls in the Kolkata market in the same manner. According to police sources, the accused will be produced in court and requested to be taken into custody. The Wildlife Crime Control Cell and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau are investigating whether the rest of the shawls recovered from them include shahtosh shawls.