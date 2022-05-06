SHALBY HOSPITAL AHMEDABAD ACHIEVES UNIQUE MILESTONE OF TREATING 15,000 WEST BENGAL JOINT PAIN & ORTHOPEDIC PATIENTS
Shalby Hospitals Ahmedabad, which is famous across the world for
joint replacement and orthopedics has achieved a unique milestone of treating 15,000 joint
pain and other complex orthopedic diseases patients from West Bengal. The major areas of
West Bengal from where patients go to Shalby Ahmedabad include Kolkata, Howrah,
Asansol, Siliguri, Bharampur, Bardhman and Durgapur. Besides, people from neighbouring
states from cities like Jamshedpur, Bhilai and Dhanbad also visit Shalby Ahmedabad for their
knee and hip replacement surgery. Shalby’s orthopedic surgeons from Ahmedabad hold
consultation every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm at Shanti Wellness Care in Bhawanipur area
in Kolkata. People can call on 6357395001 to book their appointment.
Shalby was established by Dr Vikram Shah, world-renowned joint replacement surgeon and
its Chairman & Managing Director as a 6-bed small hospital in Ahmedabad in 1994. Under Dr
Shah’s visionary leadership, it has grown into a chain of 11 multispecialty hospitals with
presence in eight Indian cities. It is renowned across the world for joint replacement and
complex as well as revision orthopedic surgeries.
When Dr Vikram Shah established Shalby in 1994 his mission was to provide effective
treatment for joint diseases, most of which occur due to age-related joint arthritis, with joint
replacement surgery. There was hardly any awareness about this in those days, and though
it was becoming popular in western countries there were scarcely any surgeries happening
in those days in India. He started with 14 surgeries in the first year, which grew to 100
surgeries the next year. Next year saw a much bigger jump. And in the following years there
was no looking back. Today, Dr Vikram Shah is acknowledged not only by the masses but
also by the medical fraternity as one of the top joint replacement surgeons of India, who has
performed the highest number of such surgeries in the world. Under his leadership today
Shalby has become the number 1 joint replacement centre in the world and performs 10,000
such surgeries a year. Till date Shalby has performed more than 1,25,000 joint replacement
surgeries. Treatment for all orthopedic diseases from head to toe is available at Shalby. It is a
preferred destination for people not only from India but also from across the world for joint
replacement and complex & revision orthopedic surgeries.
Dr Vikram Shah, World-renowned Joint Replacement Surgeon & Shalby’s Chairman &
Managing Director says, “I am very happy that people of West Bengal have trusted us for
their joint pain treatment. We have been treating joint pain and complex orthopedic
diseases patients from West Bengal for more than ten years now. We have consultation
centres in Kolkata and Siliguri so that people do not have to travel all the way to Ahmedabad
for initial screening and consultation. Only those with severe disease come to Ahmedabad
for surgery whilst those with mild diseases are treated here itself with medication, diet
modifications and exercise counselling. In Kolkata our doctors fly in every week whilst we
conduct consultation once a month in Siliguri. Besides, we also do free consultation camps
here time to time.”