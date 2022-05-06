SHALBY HOSPITAL AHMEDABAD ACHIEVES UNIQUE MILESTONE OF TREATING 15,000 WEST BENGAL JOINT PAIN & ORTHOPEDIC PATIENTS

Shalby Hospitals Ahmedabad, which is famous across the world for

joint replacement and orthopedics has achieved a unique milestone of treating 15,000 joint

pain and other complex orthopedic diseases patients from West Bengal. The major areas of

West Bengal from where patients go to Shalby Ahmedabad include Kolkata, Howrah,

Asansol, Siliguri, Bharampur, Bardhman and Durgapur. Besides, people from neighbouring

states from cities like Jamshedpur, Bhilai and Dhanbad also visit Shalby Ahmedabad for their

knee and hip replacement surgery. Shalby’s orthopedic surgeons from Ahmedabad hold

consultation every Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm at Shanti Wellness Care in Bhawanipur area

in Kolkata. People can call on 6357395001 to book their appointment.

Shalby was established by Dr Vikram Shah, world-renowned joint replacement surgeon and

its Chairman & Managing Director as a 6-bed small hospital in Ahmedabad in 1994. Under Dr

Shah’s visionary leadership, it has grown into a chain of 11 multispecialty hospitals with

presence in eight Indian cities. It is renowned across the world for joint replacement and

complex as well as revision orthopedic surgeries.

When Dr Vikram Shah established Shalby in 1994 his mission was to provide effective

treatment for joint diseases, most of which occur due to age-related joint arthritis, with joint

replacement surgery. There was hardly any awareness about this in those days, and though

it was becoming popular in western countries there were scarcely any surgeries happening

in those days in India. He started with 14 surgeries in the first year, which grew to 100

surgeries the next year. Next year saw a much bigger jump. And in the following years there

was no looking back. Today, Dr Vikram Shah is acknowledged not only by the masses but

also by the medical fraternity as one of the top joint replacement surgeons of India, who has

performed the highest number of such surgeries in the world. Under his leadership today

Shalby has become the number 1 joint replacement centre in the world and performs 10,000

such surgeries a year. Till date Shalby has performed more than 1,25,000 joint replacement

surgeries. Treatment for all orthopedic diseases from head to toe is available at Shalby. It is a

preferred destination for people not only from India but also from across the world for joint

replacement and complex & revision orthopedic surgeries.

Dr Vikram Shah, World-renowned Joint Replacement Surgeon & Shalby’s Chairman &

Managing Director says, “I am very happy that people of West Bengal have trusted us for

their joint pain treatment. We have been treating joint pain and complex orthopedic

diseases patients from West Bengal for more than ten years now. We have consultation

centres in Kolkata and Siliguri so that people do not have to travel all the way to Ahmedabad

for initial screening and consultation. Only those with severe disease come to Ahmedabad

for surgery whilst those with mild diseases are treated here itself with medication, diet

modifications and exercise counselling. In Kolkata our doctors fly in every week whilst we

conduct consultation once a month in Siliguri. Besides, we also do free consultation camps

here time to time.”

