Shanghai-Flavours of China Town launches their 2nd fine dining outlet in Kolkata

Shanghai–Flavours of China Town recently launched their second outlet at Salt Lake sector 1. This latest food destination conceptualized with a dictum to make fine dining fulfilling, celebrates the euphoria of the food lovers with delectable assortment of Chinese delicacies.

A colourfully decorated 90 seater restaurant spread over 2500 sq ft area, this eatery dishes out not only a comfortable experience but also a unique food fare like Phong kari Poo, Chilli garlic pepper chicken tangra style, Golden fried prawn and Chef’s Special Indo Bongo Chinese Chicken. Moreover, guests can customise the dishes according to their taste! With a strict adherence to quality, the restaurant aims to provide only the freshest food.

Some other lip smacking delicacies which are available at Shanghai are chilli mustard fish, Fish in chilli oyster basil, General Tso chicken, Prawn in Thai curry, Crispy pork in hoisin sauce, Roast mutton in Hongkong style. The menu also offers a varied range of starters like Chilli mustard prawn, Pork spare ribs, Roast lamb in Charsui sauce, Shanghai chilli paneer, Conjee crispy mutton etc.

According to Mr. Dipak De, Founder and Director, Shovona Hospitality & Restaurant LLP, “Our dream of serving ours guests with the most sublime oriental fare came to life just a few months ago when we opened our first outlet in Dum Dum. Ever since we have received immense love and appreciation from all our customers and are delighted to announce the launch of second outlet of Shanghai-Flavours of China town in salt lake area. And very soon we will be launching our third outlet in Jadavpur. We wish to be recognised as one of the best Oriental fine dining restaurants in Kolkata and gradually extend our footprint across the country.”

Cost for 2: Rs.800 plus taxes

Timing – 12 noon – 11pm

Address: BF-179, Salt lake Sector-I

Ground floor, Baisakhi Island, Kolkata 64

Contact no. 7605036557/58