Shanghai-Flavours of China Town launches their 3rd fine dining outlet in Kolkata

hanghai–Flavours of China Town recently launched their third outlet near Jadavpur. This latest food destination conceptualized with a dictum to make fine dining fulfilling, celebrates the euphoria of the food lovers with a delectable assortment of Chinese delicacies.

A colourfully decorated 55 seater restaurant spread over 1500 sqft area, this eatery dishes out not only a comfortable experience but also a unique food fare like Phongkari Poo, Chilli garlic pepper chicken tangra style, Golden fried prawn and Chef’s Special Indo Bongo Chinese Chicken. Moreover, guests can customise the dishes according to their taste! With a strict adherence to quality, the restaurant aims to provide only the freshest food.

Some other lip smacking delicacies which are available at Shanghai are chilli mustard fish, Fish in chilli oyster basil, General Tso chicken, Prawn in Thai curry, Crispy pork in hoisin sauce, Roast mutton in Hongkong style. The menu also offers a varied range of starters like Chilli mustard prawn, Pork spare ribs, Roast lamb in charsui sauce, Shanghai chilli paneer, Conjee crispy mutton etc.

According to Mr. Dipak De, Founder and Director, Shovona Hospitality & Restaurant LLP, “The dream of serving our guests with the most sublime oriental fare came to life last year when we opened our first outlet in Dum Dum during the pandemic. We have ever since received immense love and appreciation from all our customers and are delighted to announce the launch of the third outlet of Shanghai-Flavours of China town near Jadavpur. We wish to be recognised as one of the best Oriental fine dining restaurants in Kolkata and gradually extend our footprint across the country.”

Cost for2: Rs.800 plus taxes

Timing: 12noon – 10.30pm

Address: 18, Raja Subodh Chandra Mallick Rd,

Kusum Kanan, Garia, Kolkata – 700047